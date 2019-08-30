Here are the top headlines in Kansas City for Friday, Aug. 30, 2019:
Five Things You Need to Know
KANSAS CITY (KCTV) – After days of speculation, the reports of the sale of the Kansas City Royals have been proven true. (More)
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – The exits to NE Vivion Road from I-35 were closed on Friday following a police pursuit in which shots were fired. (More)
KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- A family is mourning the loss of their pet goats after they were beaten to death at a residence in KCK. (More)
JACKSON COUNTY, MO (KCTV) -- A 31-year-old Kansas City man who police say shot at three victims, killing one and wounding another Thursday, has now been charged. (More)
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A 17-year-old has been charged in connection with the fatal shooting of two men who were fighting outside the Brush Creek Community Center on Sunday. (More)
Today’s Trending Story
(CNN) - Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey's account on the social network was hacked Friday afternoon. A series of racist and otherwise offensive tweets went out from his account. (More)
