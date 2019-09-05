Here are the top headlines in Kansas City for Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019:
Five Things You Need to Know:
BELTON, MO (KCTV) -- One man is dead following a shooting in Belton and he has been identified by the authorities 25-year-old Timothy Hunter. (More)
JACKSON COUNTY, MO (KCTV) – An 18-year-old Kansas Citian has been charged with murder in connection with a fatal shooting that happened on Aug. 27. (More)
INDEPENDENCE, MO (KCTV) -- The Independence police are investigating a fatal crash that happened on Thursday afternoon. (More)
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — A paddle boat race on the Missouri River that that was postponed in July because of high water has been rescheduled for October. (More)
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- You've heard about the Popeye's chicken sandwich. Now, a Kansas City company is relishing similar success due to one of its products: Wagyu Beef Hot Dogs. (More)
Today’s Trending Story
(CNN) -- Five retailers have announced this week that they will start asking customers not to openly carry guns into their stores in states where open carry is legal. (More)
