Here are the top headlines in Kansas City for Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019:
Five Things You Need to Know
INDEPENDENCE, MO (KCTV) -- The police in Independence are investigating a shooting that happened on Thursday afternoon, injuring a child. (More)
JACKSON COUNTY, MO (KCTV) – A 27-year-old has been charged in connection with a crash that involved an Independence officer. (More)
OLATHE, KS (KCTV) – On the district website Olathe Public Schools said the school board will meet midday Friday to vote on suing vaping products company JUUL. (More)
JOHNSON COUNTY, KS (KCTV) – A man has pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting a child who was staying at a Kansas child welfare office last year. (More)
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Alaska Airlines flight 411, which was headed from JFK to LAX, diverted to KCI this afternoon after a disruptive passenger approached or attempted to enter the cockpit. (More)
Today’s Trending Story
(Meredith/AP) -- Superstars Jennifer Lopez and Shakira will be headlining the halftime show for Super Bowl LIV. (More)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.