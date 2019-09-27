Here are the top headlines in Kansas City for Friday, Sept. 27, 2019:
Five Things You Need to Know
OLATHE, KS (KCTV) -- Olathe Public Schools is suing e-cigarette company Juul due to misleading advertisements targeted toward middle and high school students. (More)
JACKSON COUNTY, MO (KCTV) – A Kansas City man who told police he shot at a vehicle, injuring a child inside, has been charged with felony counts that carry a 30-year prison sentence at most. (More)
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- On Friday, the Kansas City Royals said that they were moving their Saturday game time up in order to avoid potential storms. (More)
KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- A jury has convicted a KCK man of murder in connection with a shooting that happened in 2018. (More)
AUGUSTA, KS (KCTV) -- Kansas farmers are harvesting hemp for the first time. (More)
Today’s Trending Story
(CNN) -- An Illinois man who harassed a woman for wearing a Puerto Rico flag shirt has been found guilty of hate crime. (More)
