Here are the top headlines in Kansas City for Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019:
Five Things You Need to Know
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Kansas City police trying to stop an SUV being driven by a man wanted on a felony warrant said they had to shoot at the driver after he tried to hit officers with the vehicle. (More)
MARSHALL, MO (KCTV) – The authorities in Saline County, Missouri are investigating two connected shootings, one of which caused two schools to be put on lockdown. (More)
JACKSON COUNTY, MO (KCTV) -- If you think Jackson County homeowners faced a messy assessment, just wait until you hear about the appeals process. (More)
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A Frontier flight made an emergency landing at KCI on Thursday just before 6 p.m. Everyone is safe. (More)
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- One cyclist is pedaling across the country in an effort to raise awareness about a rare genetic disorder following the death of his son. (More)
Today’s Trending Story
(CNN) -- President Donald Trump said Thursday he wants both Ukraine and China to investigate Joe Biden and his son after failing to answer a similar question on the topic the day before. (More)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.