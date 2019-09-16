Here are the top headlines in Kansas City for Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019:
Five Things You Need to Know
CASS COUNTY, MO (KCTV) -- A Cass County sheriff's deputy is seriously hurt but alive thanks to a fellow deputy's heroic actions Monday night.
OSCEOLA, MO (KCTV) – A Missouri man who whose food was literally out of this world has now taken his own steps into the final frontier.
OVERLAND PARK, KS (KCTV) -- Johnson County Community College has found a solution to a problem as old as glass. They've found a way to prevent birds from flying into windows and dying.
KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) –Lawsuits have now been filed on both sides of the state line against Juul. The most recent is a Johnson County man who says he started vaping in high school and quickly got hooked.
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – The Kansas City Fire Department celebrated the grand opening of its newest fire station Tuesday morning, and while the new station is a welcome addition for one area, it's a bittersweet loss for another neighborhood.
Today’s Trending Story
(WFSB/Meredith) -- A clothing company is coming under fire after showcasing hooded sweatshirts that appear to feature bullet holes and display the name of various school shooting locations.
