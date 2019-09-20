Five Things You Need to Know
CLINTON, MO (KCTV) – A woman who pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in connection with the death of Clinton police officer Christopher Ryan Morton in March of 2018 has been sentenced. (More)
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The Kansas City Chiefs are just days away from kicking off their home opener at Arrowhead Stadium versus the Baltimore Ravens and several businesses are already reaping the benefits. (More)
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Investigators have evidence that leads them to believe some of the dumping is being done by the owner of a business next door to a dumpsite at Linwood Boulevard and Troost Avenue. (More)
BALDWIN CITY, KS (KCTV) -- You might not expect a small town to go green, but to Baldwin City Mayor Casey Simoneau a solar project just made sense. (More)
LAWRENCE, KS (KCTV) – A new report Friday afternoon could spell trouble for the University of Kansas men’s basketball program. (More)
Today’s Trending Story
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Pentagon says the U.S. will deploy additional troops and military equipment to Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates to beef up security, as President Donald Trump has at least for now decided against any immediate military strike on Iran in response to the attack on the Saudi oil industry. (More)
