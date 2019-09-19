Five Things You Need to Know
ST. LOUIS, MO (KCTV) -- A Missouri man in his mid-40s died this week at Mercy Hospital St. Louis due to an illness associated with vaping. This is the first vaping-related death in Missouri and the eighth nationwide. (More)
KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- The authorities shut down southbound 18th Street Expressway north of Kansas Avenue on Thursday to investigate a fatal crash. (More)
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Missouri State Representative Richard Brown is worried about the economic impact of the violent trend that’s happening. “People just are not patronizing the Country Club Plaza as they had in the past because of past violence," he said. (More)
OVERLAND PARK, KS (KCTV) -- Passengers aboard a Delta Airlines flight that rapidly plunged nearly 30,000 feet are speaking out about their terrifying ordeal, including one from Overland Park. (More)
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – U.S. Representative Emanuel Cleaver of Missouri has officially endorsed Joe Biden for the Democratic presidential nomination. (More)
(CNN) -- Bird populations in the United States and Canada have dropped by 29% since 1970, signifying 2.9 billion birds lost in almost 50 years, according to a new study. (More)
