KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck and killed Sunday morning.
Officers were called to the area of 43rd and Main just before 3 a.m. for a pedestrian that was struck.
When they arrived at the location, they located a 23-year-old Kansas City woman that had been hit by a vehicle. She was declared deceased at the scene.
Witnesses told police that two southbound vehicles were racing on Main Street and one struck the victim as she crossed Main west to east. That vehicle then left the scene.
Later on Sunday, police said the vehicle had been located. It was located abandoned several blocks from the crash scene. It’s a black Ford Focus. A paper temporary tag appeared to have been torn from the back plate.
Police are asking anyone with information to call the homicide unit at 816-234-5043 or the anonymous TIPS hotline 474-TIPS.
