KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The authorities are investigating after a young woman was injured in a drive-by shooting in the Northland early on Sunday.
According to the police, officers were called to the area of NE 111th Street and N. Ditman Avenue after someone heard several shots being fired around 12:30 a.m.
When police arrived, they found a crime scene at a vacant house where an unauthorized party may have been taking place.
While investigating, a young woman arrived at a hospital with a gunshot wound and told police she had been in the area where the shooting happened.
She had non-life-threatening injuries.
Detectives were investigating on Sunday. No other information is available at this time.
