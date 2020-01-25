OVERLAND PARK, KS (KCTV) -- Overland Park police are looking for the suspect in a shooting that left a young man dead on Saturday night.
Officers responded to a shots fired call at 7:31 p.m. to Marty Street near West 78th Street in the breezeway between two apartment buildings. There they found a male in his late teens suffering from a gunshot wound.
Witnesses who were at the scene tried to give him CPR, and he was transported to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced dead, according to Overland Park police.
Police are now looking for a white male in his late teens who was seen running westbound from the shooting scene at the time. Witnesses said he was wearing a black t-shirt and orange pants.
According to the police, the victim was somewhere between the ages of 15 and 20 years old.
