LENEXA, KS (KCTV) -- Two young siblings who live in Lenexa have seen their fair share of deer along 83rd Street. They wrote a letter to their local city council member asking if a warning sign could be put up.
“There’s a family of deer we want to keep safe on 83rd, because people go very fast there,” Dominic and Eve wrote in their letter to the city council member.
The 9-year-old and 6-year-old decided to do something about it. They hand delivered the letter they wrote to their local councilman down the road.
“We would like the city council to consider putting a deer crossing sign between Pflumm and Lackman Road,” Dominic said while reading the letter they wrote.
With the help of the letter, the folks over in city hall were touched to say the least.
“I’ve been with the city for 22 years, and this is the first time I’ve received a letter from kids like this,” Steve Schooley, City of Lenexa Transportation Manager, said.
Schooley said it was up to him to scope out the area and he confirmed the concern was accurate.
“This is a very wooded area. So it’s certainly a very appropriate location where we’d install a deer crossing sign,” Schooley said.
Two signs were installed in the area where Dominic and Eve say they see the deer the most.
“Between Pflumm and Mullen, and Acuff and Alden,” Dominic said.
Dominic and Eve were even invited to help with the installation.
“We actually screwed the bolts in partly,” Dominic said.
According to the young ambassadors, they feel proud they could help the animals in their neighborhood.
“I think it’s great,” the siblings said. “I don’t want deer getting hurt.”
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration estimates that there are about one-million car crashes annually that involve deer.
