KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- An overnight Kansas City house fire killed a young girl and critically injured two other people early Thursday morning.
Firefighters responded at 12:10 a.m. to a single-story house on North Chestnut Avenue near Northeast Russell Road. Heavy smoke and flames were coming from the house, and crews found a man and woman in the front yard. Those two were conscious and alert, but were later deemed to have suffered critical injuries from serious burns.
Firefighters searched the home and found a girl under 10 years old critically injured, pulling her from the scene. All three people were transported to the hospital, where the girl later died.
The Kansas City Police Department Bomb and Arson Unit is investigating the cause of the fire, and said there is currently no evidence to suggest foul play. It is common for that unit to investigate fires that result in serious injuries.
The house sustained significant damage, approaching a total loss.
The fire department did not say whether there were working smoke detectors in the home, but said KCFD has smoke alarms available to Kansas City residents by calling 816-513-4648.
