BLUE SPRINGS, MO (KCTV) -- A young child was killed in a Blue Springs apartment fire late Friday morning.

Firefighters responded at 10:54 a.m. to the eight-unit complex near Northwest Third Street and Vesper Street. A man and woman got out safely, but suffered minor injuries and were hospitalized. During the firefighters' search, they found a young child dead at the scene, according to Central Jackson County Fire Protection District.

The complex sustained significant damage. The cause of the fire is still under investigation. Fire Chief Jeff Grote said they are still investigating whether smoke detectors were in the units.

