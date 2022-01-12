UPDATE 1/12 at 5:36 a.m. -- Police say they have found the young boy's family.
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Kansas City police are trying to find the family of a young child found wandering early Wednesday morning in the Northland.
The boy was found on the northeast corner of Parvin Road and Davidson Road at 1:44 a.m. He is 3-foot-6, 40 pounds, with black hair, wearing a grey t-shirt with robots on it, grey sweatpants and black socks.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kansas City Police Department's Juvenile Unit at 816-234-5150, or the Shoal Creek Division at 816-413-3400.
