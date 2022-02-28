UPDATE 2/28 at 6:10 a.m. -- The boy's family has been found, and police thank the public for their help.
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Kansas City police are looking for the parents of a young boy who was found wandering early Monday morning in the Northland.
The child was found around 2:30 a.m. near Corrington Avenue and Parvin Road, next to Interstate 435. He said his name is Justice. He is 3-foot-8, 45 pounds, wearing a gray Sonic sweatshirt and gray sweatpants with a red stripe.
Anyone with information should call the Juvenile Unit at 816-234-5150 or the Shoal Creek Division at 816-413-3400.
