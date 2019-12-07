JOHNSON COUNTY, KS (KCTV) -- Twenty-three years ago on Dec. 7, 1996, 15-year-old Tawnya Knight was seen for the last time.
Her body was found in a field near the Spring Hill, Kansas Cemetery located just blocks from her own home.
To this day, there have been no arrests, no charges, and no closure for Tawnya’s family. She would now be 38 years old. More than two decades later, those closest to her tell KCTV5 they will never stop fighting for justice.
KCTV5 talked with family, a private investigator, a former detective, and the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office to hear where the case stands today and what needs to happen to find Tawnya’s killer.
PART 1: When will the case be solved? A family’s growing frustration.
Dec. 7, 1996, is a day forever etched in Lori Knight’s mind. It’s a memory as clear as the etchings on her daughter’s grave and as permanent as the tattoo of Tawnya she has on her arm. “I got her tattoo so I carry her with me all the time,” Lori Knight said.
Tawnya split her time growing up between her mom in Arizona and her Dad in Kansas. She would often spend summers in Spring Hill with her dad. A couple years before her disappearance, Tawnya decided to move back to Spring Hill permanently. Her mom knew she had a lot of friends and agreed it would be good for her. She said Tawnya was a very social person. “She was the type, if you were down, she could start talking and you forgot about your troubles," she said.
So, it’s no surprise that on Dec. 7, Tawnya had planned to hang out with friends and go to a party. She told her dad she’d be spending the night with one of the girls she was going with and that she’d be back by noon the following day. When Tawnya never showed up, her dad grew concerned. He called Lori. “I started panicking,” she said. It wasn’t like Tawnya. Lori said she was always on time and she always checked in. She told KCTV5 she told that to Spring Hill Police, but they listed Tawnya as a runaway.
“The Spring Hill Police, they told me she was just a typical teenager. She was a runaway. And, I told them she wasn’t. Her dad even said she wasn’t. She was very finicky. She would have taken her makeup, clothes, and money. And, none of that was taken,” Lori explained. “For law enforcement to automatically assume a teen is a runaway – that’s wrong. You know, because the parents know their kids better than the authorities.”
For six months, her family held on to hope. Lori said she constantly imagined Tawnya showing up at her door. Five days after she went missing, the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office got involved. A metro squad was formed from departments across the Kansas City area. The Johnson County Detective assigned to the case was Scott Atwell.
Atwell said, “It should have been titled a missing person, and so that's what I did when I got the case.”
Atwell conducted numerous followup searches over the course of Tawnya’s six-month disappearance. Nothing turned up.
Unfortunately, the search for Tawnya was tricky. Despite missing posters being plastered around town, many people KCTV5 talked to said they believed she ran away.
Private Investigator Jeff McDonald said Tawnya went missing at a time when “running away” was somewhat common. On top of that, there were various calls into police saying Tawnya was okay. Other calls and reports from people said they had seen her on a bus.
“They too easily were bought into the fact that there were other runaways… 'Oh, she’s just a runaway,'” McDonald said.
For those reasons, and with no body or motive, nobody knew what happened to Tawnya Knight.
McDonald said Spring Hill Police Department’s delay in getting a search underway for Tawnya greatly impacted the case. But, that’s not the only issue. McDonald said the biggest thing holding back investigators making an arrest is the condition of the body when it was found.
In June of 1997, a farmer tending to his field came across a skull. “The body that they had found was Tawnya’s,” Lori Knight said. Tawnya’s remains were found in a field near a cemetery just blocks from her house and blocks from where she was last seen. For six months, it sat in a hedgerow. After a long winter and a wet spring, those closest to Tawnya’s case say the body was severely decomposed.
Frank Knight, Tawnya’s Dad, spoke to KCTV5 in 1997. He said, “I think the hardest thing is knowing she was that close for this long and we couldn’t find her."
“It almost makes you sick to your stomach,” Lori said as she remembered that day.
KCTV5 reporter Joe Chiodo asked the current Johnson County Sheriff, “If you had found the body six days later, this would be a whole different story and I may not be sitting here right now?” Sheriff Calvin Hayden answered, “A whole different ball game. Whole different ball game.” Chiodo asked, “Do you think about that often?” Sheriff Hayden replied, “All the time.”
Sheriff Hayden says the decision to call Tawnya a runaway was a product of the times. Departments didn’t have technology or evidence to prove anything else. “Those are lessons learned,” he said.
Tawnya’s family is growing frustrated that it was learned through their daughter. Today, they struggle to grasp how 23 years later no suspects have been publicly named, no charges filed, and no justice served.
“There are suspects in this case, don’t get me wrong. There are suspects in this case and we’re continuing to pursue those,” Sheriff Hayden said. KCTV5 asked if there were any names or information he could say publicly. He could not.
Several of the people KCTV5 interviewed have the same suspects in mind. We tracked down a friend who grew up with Tawnya in Spring Hill who said almost everybody in town around that time believed they knew who killed Tawnya and it was always the same names being thrown around.
“Any eyes on this case that could see something we’ve missed or something that’s pertinent – we’ll use anybody we can,” Sheriff Hayden explained. He said he hopes someone who knows something will come forward. He hopes time will allow someone to finally make the right decision.
Frank Knight’s words in 1997 ring true today. Frank said while holding back tears, “The only thing I know is somebody took her life and they need to pay.”
Lori told KCTV5 that, 23 years later, that payment is long overdue.
Lori knight agreed to talk because she has concerns about where the case sits today.
She said she was happy with how Detective Scott Atwell handled her daughter’s case but has been disappointed with the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office since. “Scott never gave up. He was working that case every chance he got. Since Scott retired, it was like the Johnson County Sheriff’s department put it on a shelf."
Detective Atwell told KCTV5 he has concerns, too. He said he went to dinner with Sheriff Hayden recently and claims the sheriff said this: “Sheriff Hayden looks up and said ‘Well, we don’t even know that it’s a homicide.’ And, I’m looking at him like... I really can't believe you just said that.”
Lori Knight was made aware of the alleged comments. “How do you rule out homicide? Those are questions I’d like to know. I’d like to know the answer to that,” she said.
Atwell said it concerns him that it could mean the case isn’t receiving the attention it deserves. “I’m sure they're (Tawnya’s family) probably devastated. If he (Sheriff Hayden) doesn't think it's a homicide, maybe rank and file below him. It will carry that on. Then say, ‘Okay, it’s not a homicide. Let’s not worry about it. Move on, and Tawnya’s file ends up on a shelf,” Atwell explained.
KCTV5 asked Sheriff Hayden if he did, indeed, say that. He answered, “I.. I... don’t think I said it wasn’t a homicide. Here’s the problem with this, when you have bones that are six months old, it’s very difficult to determine that cause of death.”
He continued, “What really hurts it is the timeline between as long as she was missing and then finding her body. A lot of degradation in the evidence that was there. There’s good, valuable evidence, but it’s degraded from being out in the elements for six months.”
Sheriff Hayden insists he’s never strayed from investigating it as a homicide. “It is still a priority. We are going to put more resources into this case in the near future," he said. He said that in the new year he plans to bring in three retired homicide detectives to review Tawnya’s case with fresh eyes and treat it as a cold case investigation. He hopes the fresh eyes will shed new light. “That’s how you solve a case,” he said.
In the meantime, with the help of a friend, Lori has hired Private Investigator Jeff McDonald to piece together her daughter’s last night alive and the high school drama that he says cost her her life.
Lori also runs a Facebook page to raise awareness. “We’ve posted a lot of pictures, a lot of different articles," she said.
Sheriff Hayden told KCTV5 he understands this case is an emotional one. He said, "I admire their commitment and courage. I don’t think there’s any door they haven’t knocked on to try and bring this case to the forefront and we’re listening.”
Lori Knight said she thinks of her daughter every day. “I tell her we’re never giving up. Never will. And, I told her we will get justice for her.
Part 2: Who killed Tawnya Knight? A new theory emerges.
Jeff McDonald is a licensed private investigator. Lori Knight hired him after growing frustrated with what she said was a lack of information from the Johnson County sheriff.
McDonald has a shocking new theory about what happened to Tawnya. It involves revenge, jealousy, and teenage murder. While it sounds like a movie, he said it could be the key to cracking the cold case.
The Johnson County Sheriff’s office allowed McDonald to view Tawnya’s case file. After reviewing it, he came up with the theory that high school drama led to Tawnya’s death.
It’s not clear how well McDonald’s story aligns with the authorities. The sheriff’s office made it clear at least one of their suspects are the same but could not say much else.
McDonald said he’s spent a year and a half interviewing more than a hundred people and he’s narrowed his suspect list down to four people. He said two girls either helped plan the murder or were aware of what happened that night. He said two other classmates of Tawnya’s, a girl and a boy, committed the crime.
McDonald has nicknamed the girl “The Mastermind” and the boy “The Heavy.”
None of the people involved in his theory have ever been charged. Most have been interviewed by McDonald, Lori, the police, or a combination of the three.
McDonald told KCTV5 he is nearly 100% sure these four were involved. “I think there’s a message here. Be careful who your friends are,” he said.
McDonald says the four people Tawnya began hanging out with were a rough crowd. A former high school friend of Tawnya’s told KCTV5 the same thing. McDonald says Tawnya was the youngest of the new group she was finding herself in. He said she was impressionable and likely didn’t realize what she was getting involved with.
Lori Knight said this about her daughter: “She was a very loving person, and it’s like she never met a stranger.” McDonald said Tawnya was so trusting that, at times, she was a bit naive.
Lori said that since hiring McDonald she has learned more about what could have actually happened that night. She said one thing has shocked her the most: “That it wasn’t a stranger. It was somebody she actually knew. And, that’s the hard part, too.”
McDonald said those four older classmates told Tawnya they were all going to a party. However, he believes the party was made up. He said it was an elaborate lie to get Tawnya right where they wanted her. “She had no idea they were this mad at her," he said.
McDonald explained, “(The Mastermind) was frustrated because Tawnya was taking boyfriends from her. (The Heavy) was frustrated because he wanted her (Tawnya) to be his girlfriend or have sex with her. She wasn’t interested in him."
McDonald said the mastermind and another female suspect picked up Tawnya around 10:30 p.m. on Dec. 7 and dropped her off at a well-known house where kids would smoke and drink in Spring hill. “It became a spot for a bunch of teenagers to hang out, sneak in and out of,” he said about the house.
But, Tawnya didn’t find a party at the house. Instead she found two other classmates. McDonald said they were playing video games and likely drinking and getting high.
McDonald said the girls ditched Tawnya. They told her they’d be back to pick her up, but never showed. That forced her to walk home around midnight. Her house was just several away, but to get there she’d have to pass the cemetery.
The mom of one of the boys at the house Tawnya left from is the last person to see Tawnya on record. She witnessed her turn the corner heading toward the cemetery.
McDonald said that cemetery was another common place where kids would smoke weed and hang out late at night. He believes The Heavy and The Mastermind knew that’d be her route and their window to commit the crime.
“I believe they were laying in the woods saying, ‘Hey, Tawnya. Hey, come on in the cemetery!’ The heavy held her while she was being beaten and one of the parties brought a knife to the occasion and she died probably in this spot here. Two people carried her, came up to this fence. I firmly believe whoever put her back there knew the area,” he said re-enacting that night.
Tawnya’s body laid in the hedgerow bordering the cemetery for six months. He believes the six-month gap gave his four suspects a chance to get their story straight, all while the body decomposed.
McDonald and Atwell said that night Tawnya was wearing a jacket belonging to one of their suspects or persons of interest. When her body was found it was no longer there. That jacket turned up later, though. It was recovered by the younger sister of one of the persons of interest. It makes both men even more sure of their involvement.
A new blow to the case is causing even more frustration for those involved now. This past October, The Heavy died. “It just kind of leaves us in a quandary of what to do,” McDonald said.
When Atwell heard that news, he was concerned as well. He hoped the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office interviewed The Heavy one last time. “We call it a ‘Come to Jesus interview’ and see if, on death’s bed, he would confess,” Atwell explained.
KCTV5 asked Sheriff Hayden if he ever conducted that interview. “No. Now, I don’t know if our officers did, but I didn’t," he said.
When asked if that could impact the case, Sheriff Hayden said it depends on The Heavy’s involvement but could not say more.
Atwell Lori Knight both worry it could be a miss for the case if that interview did not happen.
Now, the focus moves to the other three suspects and hoping one of them will come forward. Hayden, McDonald, Atwell, and Lori all told KCTV5 they believe one day they’ll crack this case.
“I will never give up,” Lori said.
And, she has this message for the people she believes took her daughter’s life: “How do they live with themselves? They got kids. What if that was one of their kids? Wouldn’t they want justice? They just need to step up. If they would have done it years ago, done their time, they’d be out enjoying life. How do they carry this burden with them? How do they walk around knowing they took someone’s life?"
There is a $10,000 reward for information leading to an arrest. Please call the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office if you know anything.
Additional video: "KCTV5 News Vault: Looking back at the Tawnya Knight cold case"
