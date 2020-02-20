KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Three people, including a 2-year-old and a woman were injured in a crash stemming from a police pursuit on Wednesday evening.
Kansas City police say they responded to a report of a disturbance involving a man that was armed and intentionally hitting cars in the area.
Witnesses also told police the suspect was trying to assault a female, according to the department.
The woman that was injured is not the woman that the suspect was trying to assault.
Officers located the vehicle with the man in the area of 53rd and Hardy and tried to stop the vehicle. But the vehicle refused to stop, and officers pursued it, believing the man was a danger to the public.
The vehicle struck a second car in the area of 47th Street and Raytown Road. In that vehicle were a 2-year-old and a woman. The child has serious injuries and the woman has critical injuries.
