JACKSON COUNTY, MO (KCTV) -- An Independence teen has been certified to face charges as an adult in connection with a robbery in which a woman was stabbed in the face.
Selvin Cruz, who turned 17 years old one month ago today, has been charged with first-degree robbery, first-degree assault, and two counts of armed criminal action.
According to court records, the Independence police went to the Bingham-Waggoner Estate in the 300 block of N. Pacific Ave. in June.
When they arrived, they found the victim had been stabbed multiple times in the face and torso.
The victim said that Cruz had approached her when she pulled into the parking lot, demanded her car keys, and then stabbed her in the face. When she refused to give him the keys, he stabbed her more.
Cruz drove off in her Honda, which police later stopped in the area of 23rd and Cottage in Independence. He initially refused to stop, but then fled on foot once he did.
Cruz was certified in family court this week to face the charges as an adult.
