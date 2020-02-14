LENEXA, KS (KCTV) -- Police said a 15-year-old led them on a chase Friday morning that ended on Interstate 35 when officers halted his stolen car with stop sticks.
Lenexa police responded around 5:30 a.m. to a report of stolen vehicles at the Quiktrip near College Boulevard and Pflumm Road. Two cars that had been running were stolen by two suspects, police said.
Police located one of the cars and deflated the tires by using stop sticks. The car crashed out on I-35 near 75th Street, and the 15-year-old suspect bailed from the vehicle.
He was later found hiding inside the Hampton Inn along the frontage road, according to the Lenexa Police Department.
The other stolen car was found around 6:45 a.m. abandoned near College Boulevard and Lakeview in Lenexa, police said.
Emergency medical crews said there were no injuries reported in the I-35 crash. The crash did heavily impact northbound traffic during the early morning hours.
