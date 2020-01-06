SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Police in California are asking for help finding a missing 25-year-old who is the son of two Missouri judges and the nephew of former Missouri Gov. Bob Holden.
The Springfield News-Leader reports that Alexander Holden was last seen on New Year's Eve in Sacramento, where he has lived for about two years. His father, Greene County Judge Calvin Holden, and mother, Greene County Associate Judge Margaret Palmietto, are headed to Sacramento.
His father, who had been vacationing in Australia, said his son has "no history of disappearing." He said his son's girlfriend notified him of his son's disappearance.
Sacramento police said in a Facebook post that Holden was last seen wearing a tan pullover jacket in the city's downtown. He is 6-foot-1 (1.83 meters and 2.54 centimeters) and about 190 pounds (86.18 kilograms).
Police said his disappearance is uncharacteristic.
