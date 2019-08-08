Olathe police are investigating a 14-year-old boy's death as a homicide. Spokesman Joel Yeldell says officers were called about 2:15 a.m. Thursday to investigate a disturbance. Emergency responders found the teen dead of an apparent gunshot wound. No further information was released and the investigation continues.
OLATHE, KS (KCTV) -- Police are investigating a 14-year-old Olathe boy's death as a homicide.
Spokesman Joel Yeldell says officers were called about 2:15 a.m. Thursday to the 12500 block of South Constance Street to investigate a disturbance and found the boy dead of an apparent gunshot wound.
Later Thursday, a 14-year-old boy was taken into custody. Yeldell says the two boys knew each other.
He says police have contacted everyone involved in the shooting.
No further information was released and the investigation continues.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Olathe Police Department at 913- 971-6950 or the TIPS Hotline at 816- 474-8477.
