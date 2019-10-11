KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- One boy was injured in a shooting that happened in a Target parking lot in Kansas City on Friday night.
The Target is located at 8420 N Madison Ave., in the area of NW Barry Road and 169 Highway.
The victim, who is 15 years old, sustained non-life-threatening injuries.
There is no suspect information at this time.
The investigation is ongoing.
Editorial note: This article has been edited with the specific address of the store.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.