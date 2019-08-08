GRANDVIEW, MO (KCTV) – A teen was shot and injured in Grandview on Thursday afternoon.
It happened at about 4:30 p.m. in the area of Blue Ridge Boulevard and Grandview Road.
When officers arrived, they found the 15-year-old suffering from a gunshot wound. The teen was taken to a local hospital for treatment.
The suspect in this shooting was at the scene when officers arrived and is cooperating with the police.
Anyone with information about the crime is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.