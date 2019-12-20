KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- One person who was shot on Tuesday in KC has now died from their injuries.
According to police, the shooting happened in the area of 23rd and Indiana around 4:45 p.m.
When police arrived, they found the victim inside a vehicle that had been shot into.
Witnesses said that the victim was inside his vehicle when someone in another vehicle shot into his.
The victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition, but died on Thursday due to his injuries.
He has been identified as 20-year-old Kareem A. Nelson.
A nearby metro bus was shot into as well, about half a block away, but no one was injured. Witnesses were not clear about how shots hit the bus and that is still being investigated. However, it appears the bus was not the intended target of the gunfire.
If anyone has any information or saw anything that could help detectives, they are asked to call the Homicide Unit directly at 234-5043 or the TIPS Hotline anonymously at 816-474-TIPS. A reward of up to $25,000 is available for information leading to an arrest.
