RICHMOND, MO (KCTV) – A 25-year-old Richmond, Missouri man has been charged with promoting and possessing child pornography.
Peyton J. Downs was arrested on Wednesday.
The arrest came following and investigation by the MSHP’s Division of Drug and Crime Control’s Digital Forensics Investigative Unit.
Investigators executed a search warrant at his home in Richmond and seized child pornography and computer equipment, MSHP said.
He was subsequently arrested and taken to the Ray county Jail. The prosecutor then formally charged him with one count of promoting child pornography and two counts of possessing child pornography.
His bond has been set at $100,000.
