SALINE COUNTY, MO (KCTV) – A Saline County teenager is recovering after a vehicle she was in ran off the roadway Monday afternoon.
According to a Missouri Highway Patrol crash report, the crash occurred as a 2001 Ford F150 was eastbound on Moccasin Trail.
The Ford ran off the south side of the roadway and overturned coming to rest on its wheels.
A 13-year-old female that was in the truck at the time has serious injuries.
Both the driver and the teenager were not wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash.
