KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – A pedestrian is in serious condition after they were struck by a vehicle Saturday morning.
Police were called to Missouri 350 Highway and Noland Road after a vehicle struck a pedestrian just after 6.
The investigation determined that a Chevrolet Traverse had been eastbound when it struck a pedestrian who was either walking in or attempting to cross the traffic lanes.
The pedestrian, identified as a 33-year-old Kansas City man, was transported to a local hospital and was most recently listed in serious condition.
The driver stopped at the scene and was subsequently released.
