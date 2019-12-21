KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Police are investigating after a male pedestrian died early Saturday morning.
Officers were called to Missouri 152 just east of Brighton on a fatal crash involving a pedestrian just before 1:45 a.m.
Detectives determined that a Mitsubishi passenger car had been eastbound when it struck a pedestrian who was either crossing or walking in the traffic lanes. The pedestrian, identified as a 23-year-old Kearney, Missouri, man, died at the scene.
The driver, identified as a 24-year-old Kansas City, Missouri, man, stopped at the scene. The driver was transported to an area hospital for treatment of minor injuries.
