KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – A passenger who died following a car crash on Nov. 6 has just been identified.
According to police, the three-vehicle crash happened at 9:50 a.m. in the area of 150 Highway and Wyandotte Street.
A white Ford Explorer was going west on the highway and had a green light. Then, a white Chevrolet Silverado that was pulling a trailer east on the highway turned left in front of the Ford.
The impact caused the trailer to hit a white Izuzu that was stopped at the light.
The passenger in the Ford was later pronounced dead at the hospital on Nov. 13.
On Dec. 12, the person who died was identified as 77-year-old James Witt from Peculiar.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.