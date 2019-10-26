LAWRENCE, KS (KCTV) -- Lawrence police are investigating after a man was shot in the parking lot of a McDonald's on Saturday.
The shooting happened at the location at 1309 W. 6th Street just before 6:30 p.m.
Police said that the victim is a 50-year-old man.
He was shot while he was in his car by another man who ran away on foot, going East.
The victim was taken to the hospital with significant injuries. His current condition is unknown at this time.
The police are currently looking for a suspect who is described as a black man who was wearing a red hoodie and red sweatpants. He was carrying a black bag or backpack.
If you have any information about the suspect, call Crime Stoppers at 785-843-TIPS (8477) or the Lawrence Police Department at 785-832-7509.
