KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – The police say a man has died following a crash that happened in December.
According to police, it happened in the area of 127th and Holmes just after 8 a.m. on Dec. 28, 2019.
A 90-year-old man from Kansas City, Missouri, was driving a Ford pickup north when he reportedly crossed the center line and hit two other vehicles that were going south.
He was taken to the hospital and died on Saturday at just before 3:30 p.m.
