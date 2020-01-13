KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- While thousands of Kansas City Chiefs fans rode the high of Sunday’s unbelievable comeback win, prosecutors say tempers flared in the parking lot outside Arrowhead Stadium.

Officials with the Kansas City Police Department sent an off-duty police officer who was working the Chiefs game to a crash involving a Ford transit van and a Range Rover in the Arrowhead parking lot. The officer found a man lying face down with a pool of blood around him.

Witnesses told police two drivers were trying to merge into the same lane. Each driver seemed frustrated and the other refused to let them over. Then the van and SUV collided.

KCTV5 News spoke to a Chiefs fan who witnessed the crash. He says one of the drivers got out of his vehicle to stop the other driver from leaving.

“Tried to tell the other car to stop because they had hit them. He started trying to take a picture of the license plate,” the witness said.

That’s when witnesses say a passenger got out of the van and attacked the man who was trying to take a picture of the license plate.

“Got out of the van and threw him to the ground and just started hitting him. It seemed like it knocked him out. He was on the ground for 20-30 seconds,” the witness continued.

That man was taken to the hospital and lost two teeth from the assault. Several people tried to help him while he was down on the ground.

“The man got out back out of the van and hit him again a couple more times,” the witness recalled.

On Monday, prosecutors charged 42-year-old Jonathan Brown with second degree assault. He told police he, “lost it” because the man he hit pushed a woman after the crash. The victim denied he did anything to provoke the attack.

The witness we spoke to wishes the night could have ended differently for everyone involved.

“I've seen a good fair share of scuffles and things like that, but I've never seen anything like that,” the witness said. “It is really sad that it has to come to that. We were all celebrating such an amazing win.”

KCTV5 News reached out to the Chiefs for comment. A spokesperson said they will not be commenting on the incident.

This isn’t the first-time violence in the parking lot led to charges. Joshua T. Bradley pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter for the death of Kyle Van Winkle in 2013 in the Arrowhead parking lot.

Bradley repeatedly punched Van Winkle after Van Winkle accidentally got into the wrong vehicle.