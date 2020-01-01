KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) – Wyandotte County Prosecutors have charged a man in connection with a triple homicide. Investigators say 31-year-old Ismael Caballero is charged with three counts of first-degree murder and two counts of arson in the death of a KCK woman and her children.
KCK firefighters made the devastating discovery early Monday morning when 32-year-old Yazmin Rodriguez- Santilla was found dead, along with her two children, 14-year-old Amerikha and 10-year-old Jean Carlos.
Caballero posted on his Facebook page the same day the bodies were found. The first post said, “I swear this can’t be true.”
Another post showed the couple on another New Year’s Eve with the caption stating, “You gave me some of the moments this past year, we had a great thing.”
When Rodriguez-Santilla and her children were found on Monday, there were so many questions such as were they killed before the fire, or because of the fire? And who would do such a thing? We now know that they were first killed then Caballero set the house on fire.
“It kind of went through my head it could be some kind of relationship issue, then when you find out that’s what it actually is, that’s I couldn’t even imagine,” Nichole Varela, a neighbor to the family said. “Senseless acts of violence and taking people away from families for no reason.”
Both of the Rodriguez children attended school in Kansas City, Kansas, the district released a statement on their Facebook page letting parents know counseling will be available.
With heavy hearts, we have to tell you about the loss of two of our students early Monday morning.
As students and families are learning the news we want you to know that there are resources available to help through this emotional time.
If you or your child/children want to talk to an expert we ask that you call:
• KCKPS Student Services
o 913-279-2248 or 913-909-9249
OR
• PACES
o 7840 Washington Avenue, Kansas City Kansas
o 913-328-4600
