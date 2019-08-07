JACKSON COUNTY, MO (KCTV) – A 21-year-old man pleaded guilty to a shooting that killed a woman in 2017.
Anton L. Hunter pleaded guilty Wednesday to a shooting that killed Isabell Addison who was in a vehicle at Blue Parkway and Cleveland when she was shot.
Hunter pleaded guilty to 2nd degree murder, two counts of armed criminal action, unlawful use of a weapon and the misdemeanor count of failure to report a shooting.
According to court records, on April 30, 2017, police were dispatched to the area of Swope Parkway and Benton on a reported shooting.
A witness to the shooting told police that Hunter was a passenger in a vehicle that pulled up beside Addison’s car and fired shots.
Hunter will be sentenced on September 27 at 10 a.m. in Division 10.
As part of the plea agreement, prosecutors will seek up to 25 years in prison for those convictions.
