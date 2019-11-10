KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – One male has died after a two-vehicle crash Saturday night.
Authorities were called to Stadium Drive and Raytown Road around 9:15.
The investigation determined that a Chevrolet Caprice sedan had been westbound when it collided with a southbound Chevrolet Silverado pickup.
A passenger in the sedan, identified as a 33-year-old Kansas City man, was transported to an area hospital, but was declared deceased when authorities arrived on the scene.
The other two sedan occupants were also transported to area hospitals. One was most recently listed in critical condition and the driver is in stable condition.
The driver and only occupant of the pickup was not injured.
Witnesses told police that the sedan driver had ran a red light.
