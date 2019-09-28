KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – One male driver has died after losing control of his vehicle Saturday evening.
Police were called to 68th and Troost for a one vehicle crash just after 7.
When officers arrived on the scene, they located a silver Buick Century that was traveling southbound. The 53-year-old driver lost control of the vehicle, left the roadway and struck a tree.
The driver was transported to a local hospital where he later died.
