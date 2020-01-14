DES MOINES, IOWA (KCTV) – A lot of people in the metro will be watching the Democratic debate Tuesday night, but one metro resident will get a front row seat.
Briannn Phannenstiel grew up in Lawrence, Kansas, and graduated from the University of Kansas. After stints at the Lawrence Journal World and the Kansas City Star, among others, the 31-year-old got the job of Chief Political Reporter for the Des Moines Register.
Phannenstiel will moderate alongside CNN‘s Wolf Blitzer and Abby Phillip, a huge platform as we head into the 2020 election.
KCTV5 News will be at the debate all night and we will you bring you everything you need to know in our 10 p.m. news cast.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.