KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Police are investigating a double shooting that killed an 8-year-old boy and injured a woman late Saturday night.
At about 11:30 p.m., police were called to a house in the 8300 block of Tracy on an ambulance call.
When officers arrived, they found two shooting victims, a juvenile male and an adult female.
Both were transported to local hospitals, where the boy died. The woman, the boy's mother, is in stable condition.
There is no motive or suspect description at this time.
The house has at least 34 bullet holes.
Neighbors are heartbroken and still on edge about what happened.
People said they frequently hear gunshots at night, mostly coming from a nearby apartment complex. They said having this many bullets ring out so close is surprising, though.
KCTV5 News spoke with one mother who said she’s moving her daughters bedroom to the back of her house as a precaution. Another pregnant mother wants to move out of Kansas City altogether.
Some neighbors said the gunshots last night sounded like it was an automatic weapon. Others assumed there was more than one person shooting.
“At first I thought it was firecrackers because it was so many shots, but the way they were shooting you could tell there was more than one gun,” Merinda Anthony, a neighbor, said.
Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.
34 bullet holes. We’re working on a terrible story today. A little boy was shot killed in his bed last night and his mother seriously injured. More on @KCTV5 at 5:30 and 10pm pic.twitter.com/YXcN8XdS21— Leslie Aguilar (@LeslieKCTV5) August 11, 2019
The latest homicide victim was 8 YO. He was exceptionally bright, he was very good in math, loved playing with LEGOs and he was very excited about the start of school. His mom was going to take him to get a backpack today so he was ready. Justice must not be denied! Tips needed. https://t.co/p1wSKnH5DS— Jean Peters Baker (@jeanpetersbaker) August 11, 2019
