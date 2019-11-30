MOSCOW MILLS, MO (KCTV) -- A 7-year-old was killed when a mobile home caught fire outside of St. Louis, Missouri overnight.
According to the authorities, the fire happened at 1:51 a.m. in the 100 block of Blue Bunting Circle.
When firefighters arrived, they found heavy fire coming from the mobile home.
Firefighters found the 7-year-old inside the home.
Nine other people were able to escape before firefighters arrived, four of which had to be taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation.
The cause of the fire is still being investigated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.