MOSCOW MILLS, MO (KCTV) -- A 7-year-old was killed when a mobile home caught fire outside of St. Louis, Missouri overnight. 

According to the authorities, the fire happened at 1:51 a.m. in the 100 block of Blue Bunting Circle. 

When firefighters arrived, they found heavy fire coming from the mobile home. 

Firefighters found the 7-year-old inside the home.

Nine other people were able to escape before firefighters arrived, four of which had to be taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation. 

The cause of the fire is still being investigated. 

