KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – A young person has died in a house fire that happened Saturday morning.
Kansas City fire crews were called to the area of St. John Avenue and South Wheeling Avenue for a house fire just after 10.
Jimmy Walker with the Kansas City Fire Department told KCTV5 News that one person died in the fire.
An inspector later said off-camera that individual was 16 years old.
The investigation into what caused the fire is ongoing.
