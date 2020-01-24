Police lights Generic
KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- The Kansas City, Kansas Police Department is spending their Friday night investigating a homicide. 

They said it happened at 7:30 p.m. in the 8000 block of Greeley Ave.

Police found the victim, an 18-year-old male, dead on the front porch.

No other information is available at this time. KCTV5 is working to learn more about the circumstances of the victim's death. 

