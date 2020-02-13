MIAMI COUNTY, KS (KCTV) -- A man was killed in a head-on crash in Miami County involving a semi on Wednesday night.
According to the authorities, the crash happened on 68 Highway at Lookout Road, which is 5 miles west of Paola, around 11 p.m.
Kansas Highway Patrol said a 1990 Mazda car was going west on the highway while a 2010 Peterbilt semi was going east.
The car went left of center for an unknown reason and hit the semi head on.
The man driving the car died and has been identified 22-year-old Dalis M. Palmer from Osawatomie.
The 37-year-old truck driver was taken to the hospital for suspected minor injuries.
No other information is available at this time.
