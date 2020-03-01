KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – One man has been charged in connection to the Westport shooting from Saturday morning.

25-year-old Devon L. Carter of Kansas City, Kansas faces unlawful use of a weapon and armed criminal action charges.

According to court records that were filed Sunday, a Kansas City police officer reported about 1:24 a.m. on Feb. 29, 2020 seeing a white SUV with occupants shooting at others in Westport.

Surveillance video confirmed occupants of the vehicle were firing guns from the vehicle. The defendant told police he was the sole driver of the vehicle.

Carter told police that 30 friends and family had been in a Westport club with him for a birthday celebration. An altercation with another group initiated the gun fire after they left the club, he said.

The vehicle was located near 39th and Main in a store parking lot. Numerous shell casings and bullet holes were found. Other video showed that after the white SUV parked near 39th and Main, two other vehicles came into the lot, and others left the SUV and got into those other vehicles, carrying items into the other vehicles.

In addition, police recovered 95 shell casings in the area of the shooting. About 40 shell casings in the area of the shooting matched shell casings found in the parked SUV.

The shooting remains under investigation.

Prosecutors requested a $200,000 cash bond for the defendant.