KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – What started as a video of a 7-year-old Kansas City rapper named Mac Sauce, and a plea on Twitter from her father, quickly turned into a challenge accepted by the world.
“Listen, the tweet said, ‘Ya’ll make everything else go viral, let’s see if ya’ll can make this go viral’,” Myron McMillian, father of Mac Sauce, said.
“I feel like more people in the city know me and like listening to my music,” Mac Sauce, a KC rapper said.
The video on Twitter was posted last week and now has more than 993,000 views, 21,500 retweets, and 52,800 likes.
Y’all make everything else go viral so can this ? My 7 year old Rap Star takes over the stage ❤️ pic.twitter.com/sduMHQHw9D— MAC SAUCE (@SirMyro) August 21, 2019
“I knew it would come one day in life, I just didn’t know it was going to come this fast,” Mac Sauce said.
Neither did her father who now has a new job as a manager.
“While I was at work, it kept going off, I couldn’t even do my job half the day. I’m working on Twitter promoting,” McMillian said laughing.
The young star has done several performances locally and is now getting a lot of national interest from major networks.
“I love her dearly, she’s smart, she catches on, she pays attention to things and she finds different things to rap about and everything is positive,” McMillian said.
So what does a 7-year-old rap about?
“Movies, princesses, sometimes I just be a kid all around,” Mac Sauce said.
But this kid has a gift for remembering lyrics, which she’s had since she started rapping at three years old.
“Sometimes, I feel like when I’m asleep, I’ll just go over them in my head and I’ll just wake up and I’ll know them,” Mac Sauce said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.