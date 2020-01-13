KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A Kansas City man has been charged after the fatal shooting of his wife.

Brandon J. Petsch, 36, faces second-degree murder and armed criminal action charges. Prosecutors requested a $250,000 cash bond.

According to court documents, Kansas City police were called to the 300 block of West 98th Street on Jan. 10 to check the welfare of a resident. Police were met at the residence by the calling party who said his son and daughter-in-law were not responding to calls.

Once inside the home, officers found blood throughout the residence along with Petsch, who was unresponsive on a bed and transported to a local hospital.

The deceased victim, 38-year-old Georgia Petsch, was found in a separate bedroom with her body rolled inside of an area rug.

After a search warrant was executed, two firearms and a note were found by investigators. The note stated the author and the victim had been arguing and Brandon Petsch had fired three shots at Georgia Petsch.

Brandon Petsch apologized for his actions.