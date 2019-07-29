TOPEKA, KS (AP) -- A 16-year-old who was wanted for questioning in a deadly Topeka shooting has turned himself in to police.
Police say the teen was taken into juvenile custody after surrendering Saturday. He is being held on suspicion of first-degree murder.
Police began searching for him after last week's deadly shooting of 16-year-old Joaquin AJ McKinney in what appeared to be a drive-by shooting. McKinney was found in a car in the southeast part of the city and pronounced dead at a hospital.
After the shooting, police asked the public to be on the lookout for a small, blueish four-door passenger car. Police haven't released a motive.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.