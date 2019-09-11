LIBERTY, MO (KCTV) – A 70-year-old man from Grain Valley has been convicted of first-degree murder from 2016.
Larry Ratliff was convicted in the January 4 stabbing death of his estranged wife, 65-year-old Carolyn Ratliff, a Clay County Prosecutor said.
Carolyn died of multiple stab wounds at a family member’s residence in the 10200 block of northeast 38th Street, said the prosecutor.
Jurors assessed punishment at life in prison without parole and at 40 years for armed criminal action.
According to court documents, during the trial, Larry took the stand to claim that he inadvertently pulled a hunting knife from a sheath while trying to retrieve a cell phone, and once he had the knife in his hand, he lost control and started stabbing Carolyn.
