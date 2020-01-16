OVERLAND PARK, KS (KCTV/AP) -- A 71-year-old man has been charged with striking and killing a 14-year-old girl as she walked home from her Overland Park school last year.

Sudhir Gandhi, of Lenexa, is jailed on $50,000 bond after he was charged Wednesday with reckless second-degree murder in the death of Alexandra Rumple.

Gandhi initially told investigators that his brakes failed in April before his car careened onto an Overland Park, Kansas, sidewalk at 123rd Street and Switzer Avenue, where it struck Alexandra and narrowly missed three other children. Alexandra was an eighth-grader at a nearby middle school.

Police say the car then hit a traffic light, knocking it off its base, struck a speed limit sign and destroyed about 80 feet of a wood fence. A police report said he showed no evidence of impairment.

Prosecutors provided no additional details about what happened in a news release.