JACKSON COUNTY, MO (KCTV) -- A 62-year-old man died in a crash on Sunday morning.
According to MSHP, the crash happened just before 9:30 a.m. on the northbound Highway 291 ramp that goes to Highway 210.
Brian L. Burton from Grain Valley was driving his 2002 Toyota Camry when he went off the right side of the road and hit a sign.
The car rolled over and landed in the ditch.
Burton was declared dead at the scene. His next of kin has been notified.
There is currently no information about what may have caused Burton to go off the road.
He was not wearing his seat belt, according to the crash log.
